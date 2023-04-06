EPA establishes mercury emissions limits at coal power plants

Washington, DC (WOAY) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is establishing stricter rules to limit emissions of mercury and other harmful pollutants from coal-fired power plants.

The rules are an update to standards imposed over a decade ago.

The proposal will lower emissions of mercury and other toxic pollutants that are harmful to children’s brain development and contribute to heart attacks and other health problems in adults.

The plan follows a legal finding by EPA in February that regulating toxic emissions under the Clean Air Act is “appropriate and necessary” to protect public health.

The finding reversed a move late in former President Donald Trump’s administration to roll back emissions standards.

