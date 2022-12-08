EPA Administrator states West Virginia water issues are “unacceptable” during visit to McDowell County

Welch, WV (WOAY) — Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently received clean water after years of adhering to boil water advisories.

Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity.

Regan’s Journey to Justice tour focuses on historically disadvantaged communities.

Residents in the small, predominately Black community of Keystone had to boil their water for a decade until they received a new water system about a year ago.

A coal company had built the original system, but no one took over after the company left, leaving the lines deteriorated.

