Emergency relief negotiations moves to the next phase

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – On Dec. 8th, Senator Joe Manchin gave an update on the bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief negotiations.

According to Senator Manchin, the wording of the $908 billion proposal is being finalized into a section by section document. $288 billion will go towards small businesses and $180 billion will be prioritized for additional unemployment insurance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to budge from his position on COVID-19 stimulus negotiations.

“Just basic necessity and emergency of life. Food, nutrition, roof over your head, shelter, healthcare all these things are effecting us. We have small businesses that will not make it. We have unemployment that runs out the end of the month. This all has to be addressed we can’t let it go,” Senator Manchin said.

For more information on the framework for a COVID-19 relief package visit Senator Joe Manchin’s website.