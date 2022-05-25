Electric battery factory to be established in the Mountain State, with the help of the largest coal miner’s union

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An electric battery factory is making its way into West Virginia.

The energy start-up company, SPARKZ announced Tuesday that they are making a pact with the United Mine Workers of America to get the plant underway.

The United Mine Workers are the largest coal miner’s union in the nation, and they will be partnering with the energy company to recruit and train miners to work at the new factory.

After setting a date to get construction on the factory underway this year, the plant will employ at least 350 workers.

The factory’s location has still not yet been disclosed.

