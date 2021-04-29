Eighth annual Giving Day taking place at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College is celebrating its eighth annual Giving Day.

The yearly donation cause helps bring in thousands of dollars to the school, which goes to scholarships, athletics, academic programs and much more.

The college is working with local businesses as well. When someone gives $50 or more to the college during Giving Day, a $25 gift card to a local business is generated and given to a student in the fall.

This local support is thanks to a donor who is willing to give up to $3,000 in gift cards to help support the cause.

According to Vice President for Institutional Advancement Joshua Cline, a large proportion of Bluefield College students will benefit from the financial aid that comes from Giving Day.

“We have a great number of students, 98%, that receive financial aid and assistance,” Cline said. “It’s really important to raise support for students. I was a student here that received financial aid. It’s really important to pay it forward.”

Giving Day is today, April 29, and lasts until midnight. Anyone interested in donating can visit Bluefield.edu/bcgivingday to donate.

