Educator Appreciation Discount Offered at Stonewall Resort

WESTON, WV (WOAY)- As one small way to recognize the hard work and dedication of educators at all levels, Stonewall Resort is offering a special $79 lodge room rate and 10 percent discount on restaurant purchases to teachers and school staff.

“We all recognize the strain and difficulty the pandemic has placed on teachers and school support staff,” said Andre’ D’ Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “We hope this token of our appreciation provides an opportunity for a bit of relaxation and rejuvenation at our cozy, lakeside resort.”

D’Amour said the $79 lodge rate is valid through March 31, 2021 and available to all teachers, school administrators and staff. A school ID must be presented upon arrival. The 10 percent restaurant discount applies to food only.

For more information, or to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.stonewallresort.com.

About Stonewall Resort

Stonewall Resort is a 195-guestroom property with a lakeside lodge and lakeside cottages, a conference center, restaurants, complete fitness center and swimming pool, spa and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The resort is located at Stonewall Resort State Park near Weston, West Virginia. Stonewall Resort is a joint private/public development between MHLP, Inc. and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® operates Stonewall Resort.