Eastern Greenbrier Middle School and Alderson Elementary School on remote learning Monday, April 26

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An individual at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School and an individual at Alderson Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

All EGMS and AES students will learn remotely on Monday, April 26, to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization. Those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined. Both facilities will reopen on Tuesday, April 27. Due to the increased number of cases in our communities, we remind parents to be diligent in completing the daily screening checklist prior to each school day.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, please remember to wear face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols.

Related