Early Week Snow Will Give Way to Spring Preview

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The recent periodic snow flurries will give way to occasional snow showers tonight into early Tuesday. This is all associated with a developing Mid-Atlantic coastal low that will become a major Northeast winter storm.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s forecast:

Below is our StormWatch 4 snowfall forecast. Keep in mind while today’s snow only “stuck” in the higher elevations, temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight, so everyone will see minor accumulation (highest amounts noted on the graphic will occur in the highest elevations). The other bull’s eye for snow accumulation will be north of Marlinton (near Snow Shoe). The main roads will remain wet while secondary roads will see a few slushy spots, so allow yourself extra time for the Tuesday morning commute.

A rapid transition to spring warmth will occur later this week followed by another cold blast.

As we await light snow that will stick to the grass and trees tonight and make for a mini winter wonderland on Tuesday, the scene was markedly different 30 years ago early this week. The Blizzard of ’93 churned up the coast and produced Beckley’s largest snowfall on record with 30.9 inches!

Do you remember how much snow piled up at your house? Check out the storm observations below!

