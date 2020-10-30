RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County has had a heavy turnout since early voting began in West Virginia last week.

Voting numbers in Raleigh have taken off leading up to the end of the early voting window this week. In addition to in-person voting, Raleigh has seen 5,592 requests for absentee ballots, with almost 78% of that total having been turned in.

“We’ve already had 4,334 returned,” said Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore. “That is awesome numbers compared to what we sent out. Now, early voting. Been very heavy. We’ve had 5,515 early voting as of yesterday.”

When you factor in the number of people that will vote on election day, Raleigh County could see an impressive turnout, which county officials felt might be the case heading into the voting period.

“We projected for the simple reason that we’ve had a lot of people to register to vote that hasn’t voted before,” Moore said. “When you see a trend of increase in people wanting to vote, then that usually means people are going to come to the polls.”

With this election holding great magnitude, voters will have a large responsibility in ensuring a successful day on Tuesday.

“We can only control what’s inside the polling place,” Moore said. “It’s up to the citizens to control their selves and their actions outside of the polling place. Nothing’s going to change. The elections are going to be the same. You just have to be more cautious.”

The last day for early voting in West Virginia will be Saturday, and the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.