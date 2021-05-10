During National Police Week, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reflects on the past year

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One area Sheriff’s Department celebrates National Police Week.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is thankful to keep its officers safe and healthy, while also remember their own who have fallen this week. National Police Week occurs every May and is especially meaningful this year for those who have served through the pandemic.

“It means the world, because the job is extremely dangerous,” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Captain Shawn Campbell. “We never know what we’re getting in to. You never know what you’re going to be doing from day to day. You never know if you’re going to go home at the end of your shift. It’s important to never forget who made the sacrifice. Especially here, locally. Even though it was before most of our guys were born, you can never, ever forget the sacrifice that they made.”

All law enforcement officers in Fayette, Nicholas and Raleigh counties are invited to a police memorial service for National Police Week on Friday at noon in front of the Fayette County Courthouse.

