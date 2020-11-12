Duncan, Dotson both sign with West Virginia

WOAY – Wednesday was Fall Signing Day for high school student-athletes around the country, including those in Southern West Virginia. Two area seniors will be competing on behalf of West Virginia University next year.

Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan will join the Mountaineers’ golf team following a decorated high school career. Duncan won back-to-back individual high school state championships, while also leading the Tigers to a Class AA team state championship in 2020. In addition, he won both the WVGA Junior Amateur and Junior Match Play titles this summer, and has consistently performed well at both the WV Amateur and WV Open.

Greenbrier East’s Emma Dotson has signed with the WVU women’s soccer team. Dotson has consistently earned All-State recognition in both girls soccer and girls basketball with the Lady Spartans. She played a significant role in the team winning three straight sectional championships from 2017-19.

Also among those signing letters of intent on Wednesday were Woodrow Wilson seniors Katie Haga and Taylor Openlander, who will both join Fairmont State’s Acrobatics & Tumbling team.