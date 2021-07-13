Duncan anticipating good week at US Junior Amateur

DANIELS, WV (WOAY, some video courtesy WDTV) – Hear from Todd Duncan, as the Shady Spring High School graduate continues his busy summer ahead of joining the WVU golf team.

His next tournament will be the 2021 US Junior Amateur, being held at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He says he’s previously played the club’s Dogwood course before, but not the Cardinal course.

Duncan has multiple accomplishments on the course over the past two-plus years. He was the Class AA high school individual state champion in 2019 & 2020, with Shady Spring also winning the team title last year. In addition, Duncan has picked up multiple WVGA junior amateur titles and honors.

On Monday, he looked to be in control of the Mountain State Classic at Glade Springs, until an unlucky stretch on the back nine led to a tie for second. Duncan says he’ll take plenty of lessons from that round that will help him both in the long run and next week.

Duncan tees off at 7:55 AM Monday on the Dogwood course for his first round; his second round will be Tuesday afternoon on Cardinal. The top 64 golfers after two stroke-play rounds will advance to match play, which Duncan is setting as his minimum goal for a successful week.

