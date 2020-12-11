Donation to dog park made in slain officer’s memory

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville is one step closer to having a dog park thanks to a friend of the late officer Cassie Johnson.
After Johnson was killed in the line of duty last week, a friend and Fayetteville resident adopted her dog Gus. In Johnson’s memory, the friend donated to the Fayetteville Area Dog Park Initiative to help make the dog park a reality. Johnson had several pets throughout her life and her friend says this was a great way to honor her memory.
“She [also owned a cat,] but she was really dedicated to her dogs,” said Kelly Buchanan with the Initiative. “She had a chocolate lab named Emma that preceded her in death. Gus’s new mom told me that was her baby.”
