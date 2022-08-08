Dolly Parton to visit West Virginia to celebrate Imagination Library program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Dolly Parton will appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday. The country music star will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the state’s participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The event is not open to the public. However, it will be broadcast on West Virginia Public Broadcasting television stations and social media channels at 5:30 pm.

The evening includes a fireside chat and two songs by Parton.

Parton promised to visit West Virginia when all 55 counties implemented the program. The Imagination Library provides one free monthly book to enrolled preschool children to promote global literacy. Since 2007, more than 3 million books have been provided to children across the state. In addition, nearly 2 million books are mailed each month to children worldwide.

Related