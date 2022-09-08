Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards over $30,000 to West Virginia

Goodlettsville, Tennessee (WOAY) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) has awarded $30,000 to West Virginia to fund nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools statewide. The award is part of a $3 million nationwide initiative to support students’ needs by providing books, technology, equipment, and materials to youth education programs.

The foundation expects education grants to assist over 2,000 West Virginia residents. Monroe County Schools earned $4,000 from the DGLF grant to provide teachers and students with the resources they need for a successful school year.

DGLF will accept applications for its 2023 grant cycle in January. To be eligible for grants, applicants must be within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General Store or distribution center. For a complete list of grant recipients and more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

Related