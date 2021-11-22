Doege, Sherman earn Player of the Week honors

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference announced weekly awards Monday for both football and basketball, with West Virginia having two student-athletes mentioned.

Quarterback Jarret Doege is the Offensive Player of the Week for football, following the Mountaineers’ 31-23 win over Texas. Doege threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns, completing passes to nine different receivers. WVU football closes the regular season November 27 at Kansas.

In men’s basketball, Taz Sherman is the league’s Player of the Week after contributing to the Mountaineers’ two wins at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Sherman averaged 20 points and four assists in three games, including a career-high 27 points in a win over Elon. WVU returns home Friday for a non-conference game with Eastern Kentucky.

