‘Do it for Babydog’ Sweepstakes Winners

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Justice surprised both Lilly Keith from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in Upshur County and Mason Thompson from Philip Barbour High School in Barbour County, announcing that they, too, were among this week’s full ride college scholarship winners. While at BUHS, the Governor also recognized Benjamin Currence and Jacob Dodd; two previous scholarship winners through the sweepstakes.

Chase Donaldson of Summersville and Angela Watts of Cross Lanes were also drawn as scholarship winners this week.

The winner of today’s final prize – a 2021 Corvette – will be revealed later this afternoon.

Today marks the fifth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

Additional winners have been announced today for prizes including a custom boat, a dream wedding valued at $150,000, free gas for 10 years, premium ATVs, top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mowers, WVU and Marshall University football or basketball season ticket packages, and season passes to West Virginia ski resorts.