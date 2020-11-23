DMV regional offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend; November 26-28

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- All West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles regional offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, beginning Thursday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 28.

All offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 30.

The DMV’s online services portal is available 24/7 for transactions such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal and much more. Visit the portal at dmv.wv.gov.

Additionally, all regional offices, except the Fairmont Exam Center, have a drop box located outside for transactions like titling, registration renewals, and dealer work. Employees will process transactions left in drop boxes upon their return next week. The DMV also has several kiosks located around the state in Kroger and Sheetz locations that will be available throughout the weekend when those stores are open. Please visit the DMV website for more information, including a list of kiosk locations and the online services portal.