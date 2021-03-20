DIY barn quilts held at a Mercer Street workshop

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Hammer and Stain on downtown Mercer Street in Princeton holds monthly DIY workshops throughout the year, and Saturday they held a barn quilt workshop dear to Appalachian tradition. This workshop allowed visitors to come and make their very own unique barn quilt designs. The workshop offers various other unique DIY projects on specific days and times and is a very good opportunity for anyone who feels like expressing their creative side.

“Our goal was to create a space where people could come and make something, and we wanted to help them achieve that,” says Lisa Christian, a co-owner of the shop. “It has been beneficial, maybe even crucial to some people this past year, for their sanity, to have something to do, and in a safe place to go and do it.”

Many of the workshops are geared toward people 18 years or older, but they do occasionally offer specific workshops for kids and teenagers, as well.