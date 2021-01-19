District of Columbia prepares for presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – The District of Columbia is preparing for tomorrow’s presidential inauguration.

Inauguration Day is typically one of the busiest days for Washington D.C., and they’re expecting this year to hold more potential threats. To address these issues, the city has taken on many security measures, including bringing in thousands of National Guard troops.

Washington D.C.’s Shadow Senator Paul Strauss says the security is necessary to ensure the ceremony goes off without issue.

“Citizens from all over the country are usually there cheering on the new president. And even if you didn’t like the new president, you’re celebrating the peaceful transfer of power, which is what makes this a truly remarkable ceremony,” Strauss said.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have been brought into D.C. in preparation for the inauguration.