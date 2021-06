MAPLE FORK, WV (WOAY) – Multiple units are responding to a structure fire in Maple Fork.

Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. The fire started near the 1200 block of Maple Fork Road.

The Bradley Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Pax Fire Department and Jan Care are all heading to the scene.

Stick with us here at WOAY as details emerge.

