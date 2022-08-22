DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases reduced to 2,706; 17 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 22, 2022; there are currently 2,706 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, there have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,251 deaths attributed to COVID-19.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 13-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, a 58-year-old male from Hancock County, an 83-year-old male from Boone County, a 90-year-old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.



“Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies to these families and urge each West Virginian to get vaccinated and boosted.”



CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (30), Berkeley (173), Boone (48), Braxton (8), Brooke (26), Cabell (108), Calhoun (5), Clay (4), Doddridge (4), Fayette (72), Gilmer (13), Grant (32), Greenbrier (65), Hampshire (39), Hancock (40), Hardy (52), Harrison (101), Jackson (17), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (218), Lewis (30), Lincoln (49), Logan (73), Marion (94), Marshall (50), Mason (55), McDowell (48), Mercer (148), Mineral (58), Mingo (31), Monongalia (131), Monroe (33), Morgan (32), Nicholas (41), Ohio (53), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (14), Preston (31), Putnam (62), Raleigh (143), Randolph (26), Ritchie (15), Roane (14), Summers (17), Taylor (28), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (34), Wayne (26), Webster (13), Wetzel (18), Wirt (17), Wood (124), Wyoming (59). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.



West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.



Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.



To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

