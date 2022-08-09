DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increased to 3,066; 4 deaths since last report

Charleston, WC (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 9; there are 3,066 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, four deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,192 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old male from Wayne County, and a 78-year-old female from Mercer County.

“COVID-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. ” I urge all to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot as soon as possible.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (14), Berkeley (193), Boone (56), Braxton (18), Brooke (29), Cabell (150), Calhoun (4), Clay (13), Doddridge (4), Fayette (67), Gilmer (11), Grant (24), Greenbrier (79), Hampshire (39), Hancock (34), Hardy (58), Harrison (124), Jackson (25), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (238), Lewis (19), Lincoln (29), Logan (88), Marion (88), Marshall (68), Mason (65), McDowell (56), Mercer (171), Mineral (35), Mingo (43), Monongalia (126), Monroe (30), Morgan (19), Nicholas (47), Ohio (64), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (12), Preston (35), Putnam (101), Raleigh (180), Randolph (36), Ritchie (20), Roane (24), Summers (28), Taylor (17), Tucker (12), Tyler (12), Upshur (39), Wayne (40), Webster(9), Wetzel (26), Wirt (9), Wood (206), Wyoming (58).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov (HTTP://www.coronavirus.wv.gov) and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

DHHR recommends West Virginians ages six months and older get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals 5 years and should receive a booster shot when due. Additionally, those ages 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster and younger individuals over 12 years old with severe and chronic health conditions are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

