DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,187; 7 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2022; there are currently 3,187 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,268 deaths attributed to COVID-19.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 75-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 77-year-old female from Summers County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.

“West Virginia’s end of summer weekends are a wonderful time to enjoy with family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Before gathering for picnics, sporting events, and family reunions, take the extra steps to safeguard good health by staying up to date on your COVID vaccine and booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (41), Berkeley (185), Boone (47), Braxton (22), Brooke (21), Cabell (132), Calhoun (12), Clay (5), Doddridge (5), Fayette (103), Gilmer (17), Grant (31), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (24), Hancock (45), Hardy (45), Harrison (107), Jackson (40), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (251), Lewis (37), Lincoln (70), Logan (59), Marion (136), Marshall (48), Mason (72), McDowell (40), Mercer (116), Mineral (62), Mingo (25), Monongalia (179), Monroe (48), Morgan (16), Nicholas (54), Ohio (57), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (17), Preston (34), Putnam (110), Raleigh (162), Randolph (72), Ritchie (12), Roane (17), Summers (20), Taylor (27), Tucker (2), Tyler (8), Upshur (62), Wayne (60), Webster (13), Wetzel (19), Wirt (4), Wood (167), Wyoming (62). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related