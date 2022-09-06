DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 2,694; 7 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 6, 2022; there are currently 2,694 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,301 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year-old male from Randolph County, an 80-year-old male from Boone County, a 94-year-old female from Wayne County, a 76-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected and encourage vaccination and receiving updated boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (28), Berkeley (179), Boone (50), Braxton (14), Brooke (25), Cabell (117), Calhoun (8), Clay (13), Doddridge (5), Fayette (74), Gilmer (12), Grant (17), Greenbrier (78), Hampshire (19), Hancock (36), Hardy (38), Harrison (103), Jackson (21), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (185), Lewis (35), Lincoln (46), Logan (66), Marion (110), Marshall (40), Mason (54), McDowell (30), Mercer (191), Mineral (55), Mingo (18), Monongalia (132), Monroe (21), Morgan (22), Nicholas (49), Ohio (34), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (1), Preston (28), Putnam (61), Raleigh (126), Randolph (37), Ritchie (12), Roane (59), Summers (16), Taylor (15), Tucker (8), Tyler (17), Upshur (59), Wayne (35), Webster (6), Wetzel (40), Wirt (6), Wood (117), Wyoming (36). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are advised to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. In addition, please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

Related