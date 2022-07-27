DHHR reports 3,154 active COVID 19 cases, No deaths reported in the last 24 hours

West Virginia(WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 27, 2022; there are currently 3,154 active COVID-19 cases statewide. No deaths were reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and total deaths remain at 7,129 attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (141), Boone (59), Braxton (21), Brooke (20), Cabell (182), Calhoun (8), Clay (10), Doddridge (7), Fayette (94), Gilmer (6), Grant (14), Greenbrier (55), Hampshire (14), Hancock (29), Hardy (25), Harrison (105), Jackson (28), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (324), Lewis (23), Lincoln (43), Logan (88), Marion (99), Marshall (63), Mason (42), McDowell (32), Mercer (176), Mineral (50), Mingo (48), Monongalia (167), Monroe (37), Morgan (16), Nicholas (69), Ohio (58), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (9), Preston (39), Putnam (121), Raleigh (194), Randolph (43), Ritchie (12), Roane (26), Summers (27), Taylor (28), Tucker (5), Tyler (11), Upshur (43), Wayne (38), Webster (23), Wetzel (20), Wirt (4), Wood (189), Wyoming (58). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov (http://www.coronavirus.wv.gov/) and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

The DHHR recommends that West Virginians six months and older get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or more from their first booster are recommended. In addition, DHHR recommends that younger individuals over 12 years old with severe and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised get a second booster as well.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator (http://vaccinate.wv.gov/), a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about CCOVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx) or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-a9/pages/testing.aspx.

