DHHR reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 8, 2020, there have been 609,111 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,325 total cases and 370 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 670 585 85 16 Greenbrier 139 126 13 3 McDowell 96 76 20 0 Mercer 445 171 274 28 Monroe 157 144 13 8 Nicholas 129 83 46 3 Pocahontas 60 59 1 0 Raleigh 581 522 59 8 Summers 61 43 18 0 Wyoming 132 87 45 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 168 59 29

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 78-year old male from Kanawha County. “As many of us have grown tired of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (118), Berkeley (1,161), Boone (263), Braxton (15), Brooke (125), Cabell (941), Calhoun (29), Clay (44), Doddridge (39), Fayette (670), Gilmer (50), Grant (165), Greenbrier (139), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (486), Jackson (306), Jefferson (467), Kanawha (2,994), Lewis (43), Lincoln (193), Logan (679), Marion (312), Marshall (188), Mason (152), McDowell (96), Mercer (445), Mineral (180), Mingo (419), Monongalia (2,124), Monroe (157), Morgan (68), Nicholas (129), Ohio (396), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (165), Putnam (658), Raleigh (581), Randolph (284), Ritchie (16), Roane (61), Summers (61), Taylor (151), Tucker (42), Tyler (18), Upshur (150), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (15), Wood (396), Wyoming (132).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Tucker counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Summers, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

Boone County, October 8, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 8, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Jackson County, October 8, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 8, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, October 8, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Summers County, October 8, 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Taylor County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.