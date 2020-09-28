DHHR reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 28, 2020, there have been 552,844 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,512 total cases and 337 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 622 490 132 13 Greenbrier 127 115 12 3 McDowell 84 75 9 0 Mercer 418 170 248 28 Monroe 149 132 17 7 Nicholas 104 68 36 3 Pocahontas 59 59 0 0 Raleigh 521 448 73 8 Summers 55 29 26 0 Wyoming 118 61 57 3

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 168 51 29

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County. “Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer and Hancock counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor, and Wayne counties and Tuesday in Fayette and Putnam counties:

Boone County, September 28, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, September 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, September 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington, WV

Fayette County, September 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Putnam County, September 29, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.