DHHR reports 14th Fayette County COVID-related death, 156 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 30, 2020, there have been 561,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,848 total cases and 350 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 630 506 124 14 Greenbrier 128 121 7 3 McDowell 87 75 12 0 Mercer 427 170 257 28 Monroe 151 134 17 8 Nicholas 112 70 42 3 Pocahontas 59 59 0 0 Raleigh 528 465 63 8 Summers 55 36 19 0 Wyoming 119 63 56 4

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 169 55 27

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County. “As we recognize and honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also extend our sincere condolences to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (119).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Fayette County, September 30, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Kanawha County, September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

Logan County, September 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Monongalia County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo, WV

Taylor County, September 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.