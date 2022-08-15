DHHR purchases mobile COVID 19 vans for testing and vaccinations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines to West Virginia’s K-12 public and private schools during school and community events. In addition, DHHR will deploy vans to local health departments across the state.

Additionally, DHHR offers free rapid COVID-19 test kits to send to interested K-12 public and private schools and provides schools with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies. Contact the Center for Threat Preparedness at dhhrbphcommand@wv.gov. for more information.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant provided funding for the vans. Any schools interested in booking a van to come to their event can contact their local health department.

Related