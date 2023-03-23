DHHR joins Fayetteville Police Department on Peer Recovery Support Services

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), Fayetteville Police Department, and West Virginia Sober Living launched the state’s first Police and peers program.

The program partners peer recovery support specialists (PRSS) with law enforcement when responding to handle calls involving opioid reversal, case management, and motivational interviewing to de-escalate situations involving behavioral health, substance use, or domestic violence and provide referrals to treatment.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for Police and Peers awarded ODCP $3.16 million in federal funding over four years to expand the service to nine additional police departments by the end of the year.

