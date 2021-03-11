DHHR discovers unreported COVID-related deaths by healthcare facilities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) learned that more than 65 West Virginia healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and others did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.

DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a bi-weekly data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”

The vast majority (84%) of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.

“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”

The following deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Acuity Specialty Hospital 3 Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital 2 Berkeley Medical Center 1 Bowers Hospice House 1 Brightwood 1 C.A.M.C – Teays Valley 6 C.A.M.C. – General Division 1 C.A.M.C. – Memorial Division 8 Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus 12 Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center 1 Cedar Ridge Nursing Home 1 Continuous Care 1 Davis Medical Center 2 Decedent’s home 25 E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab 3 Eagle Pointe Nursing Home 3 Eldercare Health and Rehab 1 Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center 1 Elmcroft of Teays Valley 1 Evergreen Assisted Living 1 Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center 1 Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center 2 Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center 1 Greenbrier Valley Medical Center 4 Hospice House at CAMC 1 Hospice House of Huntington 3 Hospice of the Panhandle 1 Hubbard Hospice House 2 Hubbard Hospice House West 3 Madison Nursing and Rehab 2 Maples Nursing Home 2 Mercer Nursing Home 1 Mon Health Medical Center 3 Monongalia General Hospital 1 Ohio Valley Health Care 1 Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus 1 Pine Ridge Health Care Center 2 Potomac Valley Hospital 1 Princeton Community Hospital 2 Raleigh General Hospital 3 Ravenswood Care Center 1 Reynolds Memorial Hospital 5 Ruby Memorial Hospital 9 Select Specialty Hospital 3 Sistersville Health Care Center 1 St. Francis Hospital 1 St. Mary’s Medical Center 5 Stonerise The Brier 1 Sweetbriar of Dunbar 1 The Stone Pear Pavilion 1 The Willows Center 1 The Wyngate 1 Thomas Memorial Hospital 2 Tygart Center 2 VA Medical Center 1 Valley Center 1 Veterans Hospital-Harrison County 1 Veterans Hospital-Wayne County 1 Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation 2 Weirton Geriatric Center 1 Weirton Medical Center 4 Wheeling Hospital 5 Worthington Healthcare Center 3 WV Caring Hospice Center 1 Mount Olive Correctional Center 2 Total 168