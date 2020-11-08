DHHR confirms another death, corrects death recorded twice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 8, 2020, there have been 846,772 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 28,404 total cases and 502 deaths.

Please note a death reported on Thursday, November 5, of a 90-year old female from Summers County was erroneously reported yesterday, Saturday, November 7, so the total deaths stand at 502. There were spelling errors and a wrong birth month reported to DHHR which caused the duplication of reporting.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Kanawha County. “As many West Virginians are growing tired of COVID-19, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to this family during their time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (220), Berkeley (1,921), Boone (454), Braxton (89), Brooke (291), Cabell (1,830), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (847), Gilmer (117), Grant (211), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (175), Hancock (277), Hardy (119), Harrison (757), Jackson (459), Jefferson (748), Kanawha (4,162), Lewis (155), Lincoln (304), Logan (837), Marion (492), Marshall (571), Mason (199), McDowell (176), Mercer (912), Mineral (344), Mingo (740), Monongalia (2,513), Monroe (279), Morgan (185), Nicholas (215), Ohio (786), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (272), Putnam (1,143), Raleigh (978), Randolph (480), Ritchie (71), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (183), Tucker (69), Tyler (81), Upshur (310), Wayne (682), Webster (42), Wetzel (270), Wirt (59), Wood (1013), Wyoming (428).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Wetzel counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM , Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Ave, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Poca High School Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.