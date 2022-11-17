DHHR announces Supplemental Propane payment for 2022-23 season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces a supplemental payment to assist eligible residents with propane heating expenses for the 2022-23 winter season.

Residents using propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $72 payment to assist with propane heating expenses.

A class action settlement in the Swiger v . AmeriGas case approved by Judge Robert B. Stone resulted in a $250,000 donation which will fund the propane payments.

DHHR expects all payments will be issued by November 21.

