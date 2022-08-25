DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.

Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a partnered effort by HCPD, WVU Prevention Resource Center, WVU Office of Health Services Research, and Active Southern West Virginia. Award applicants document community-led efforts to inspire and connect West Virginia with health resources and information.

Berkeley County’s application focused on lifestyle change programs for residents, including Walk with Ease, Dining with Diabetes, and FARMacy; enhancement and expansion of walking and biking trails; marked bike lanes; and comprehensive Clean Air policies. As a result, Berkeley County’s paved walking trails support accessibility for individuals with low mobility or physical disabilities, winning Berkeley County the Jessica G. Wright Health Equity Award for their efforts.



Kanawha County’s application highlighted community and school-based gardens; organizational support from partners Keep Your Faith and United Food Operations to increase access to fruits and vegetables; multiple farmers’ markets, with at least one market accepting EBT/SNAP benefits, senior vouchers, and WIC; and access to walking and biking trails. Additionally, Kanawha County earned the Community Innovation Award for its commitment to testing, vaccines, physical activity, and nutrition as part of its COVID-19 response.

To learn more about the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia program and how to participate, visit https://celebratinghealthywv.com/.

