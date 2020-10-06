Destiny Ministries hosts “I am In Gathering” opioid awareness event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – To support those who suffer from addiction, Destiny Ministries is hosting an opioid awareness event this weekend at Linda K. Epling stadium.

The event is called “I am in Gathering” and will take place over two days. Guest speakers from around the world will give testimonies of their own experience dealing with addiction. The event is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

“What we’re doing is bring unity to our community because together we can battle these things we’re facing right now. If we bring unity into something that’s power,” Event Organizer Tim Epling.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday at 5 p.m. and on Saturday at 9 a.m.