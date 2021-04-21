Destination Downtown Oak Hill looking for vendors for White Oak Rail Trial Expo

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Destination Downtown Oak Hill has opened registration for its White Oak Rail Trail Expo.

The expo is a way for local businesses, service providers, organizations, and individuals to showcase what they have to offer. The rail trail expo will take place on Saturday June 5th from 9 AM to 4 PM and usually has a little over a hundred vendors, but this year is hoping to get around two hundred and fifty.

If you want to register for the expo email Christa Hodges at whiteoakrailtrail@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page.

