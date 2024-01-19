Derrick Evans makes campaign stops in Hinton

Derrick Evans is seeking a seat in the U.S. Congress but faces controversy due to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

On January 18th, Evans stopped by the dairy queen in Hinton to meet and greet summers county voters.

Evans sees his actions on that day as within his rights and does not agree with the consequences that he has faced.

After spending three months in federal prison due to his actions on January 6th, Evans believes his experience only proves he is the most fit for the role.

“After everything I’ve been through, you know I’ve already taken one on the chin from the most powerful corrupt government in the history of the world, I’ve had my name slung through the mud by the most powerful corrupt fake news media in the world. And I’m still standing and I’m still fighting for this country and I think that I have proven that I’m not going to stand down, I’m not going to back down from everything that is going on,” said Derrick Evans, a candidate for U.S. Congress.

Some have argued that section three of the 14th amendment disqualifies Evans from holding public office because it states that anyone who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same is ineligible.

But because Evans was found guilty of a felony charge of civil disorder, he believes that he is eligible to hold public office.

“The attorney for the West Virginia secretary of states office has already come out and said look, this guy was never charged let alone convicted of insurrection,” Evans said.

Evans plans to do his best to represent the American people if he is elected but acknowledges that making changes at that level can be challenging.

“Well I tell people what I want to do, but I’ve always prefaced it, I’m not making any promises because I understand it’s difficult, the only promise I make to the people of southern West Virginia is I’m not running to make friends, I’m not running to play patty-cake politics, and sing kumbaya. I’m running to kick in the front door and expose the corruption in D.C.,” Evans said.

He is taking on incumbent carol miller in the republican primary and says that he is running on a more conservative platform.

The primary is set to take place on may 14th.

Related