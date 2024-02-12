Delta 8 THC led to increase in poison center calls

Oak Hill,WV (CNN)- Products containing the cannabis compound Delta-8 fueled a spike in calls to America’s poison centers.

Delta 8 is also sometimes known as diet weed or light THC.

In a recent report, poison control centers say calls related to Delta-8 jumped 82 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Provisional data for 20-23 shows that trend leveling off but public health experts warn that risks remain saying users may believe they’re taking something milder than they really are.

Delta-8 products are often used to help with sleep, anxiety, or pain.

Their intoxication effects are less intense than some other THC products.

However there are still adverse effects such as hallucinations, vomiting, and dizziness.

Experts say products containing Delta-8 should be kept out of the reach of children and pets.

Related