Delegate Moore Capito launches campaign for Governor

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-WV) has officially announced his campaign to serve as the next Governor of West Virginia.

Capito made the announcement in a video message to his constituents. Additionally, he spoke about his passion for West Virginia and discussed his vision for the future of the Mountain State.

Capito has served in the House of Delegates since 2016 and is currently Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. In 2020, he created the first Republican supermajority in the state’s history.

For more information on Capito, visit www.MooreCapito.com.

Related