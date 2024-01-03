Delegate Caleb Hanna resigns to focus on State Auditor campaign

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – One republican state lawmaker is resigning to focus on his campaign for state auditor.

Nicholas County Delegate Caleb Hanna was first elected to the state legislature in 2018 when he was 19, becoming the youngest African American ever elected to state office.

In a letter announcing his resignation, he stated a wish to dedicate his full attention to his campaign for auditor.

His resignation is effective Wednesday, a week before the start of a new legislative session.

By law, republican Governor Jim Justice is responsible for appointing a fellow Republican to finish the remainder of Hanna’s term.

