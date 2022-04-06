Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as WVU women’s basketball head coach

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – The newest chapter of WVU women’s basketball began Tuesday, with Dawn Plitzuweit’s formal introduction at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Plitzuweit, who succeeds Mike Carey, has spent the past six seasons at South Dakota, where the Coyotes just reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She also had success at Northern Kentucky and Division II Grand Valley State.

She says coming to Morgantown is a dream opportunity, with the chance to build on the success that Carey had for over 20 years.

