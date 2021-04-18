David Moneypenny steps down as Oak Hill head coach

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – David Moneypenny is stepping down as Oak Hill head football coach after one season, WOAY Sports has confirmed.

“The players worked hard and were committed to winning,” said Moneypenny in a statement sent to WOAY. “The coaches worked overtime all the time and our administration at OHHS were second to none. I’ll certainly miss it.”

Moneypenny declined a request for an interview.

The Red Devils finished with a 3-3 record in 2020. Moneypenny assumed the role in January 2020, after two previous stints as head coach at Fayetteville High School.

Due to West Virginia’s color-coded map, Oak Hill wasn’t able to start its season until October 2. The Red Devils would win their first two contests over Mingo Central and Greenbrier East, respectively. A late loss to University prevented them from reaching the postseason.

