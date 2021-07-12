Davey Jude wins 2021 Mountain State Golf Classic

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Not long after regaining amateur status, Davey Jude is the 2021 winner of the Mountain State Charity Golf Classic.

The Kermit native posted a first-round of 68 Saturday at Grandview Country Club, before shooting 76 Sunday at the Resort at Glade Springs’ Stonehaven course, then posted 69 on the Cobb course Monday to post 3-under 213 for the weekend, winning by three strokes.

Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan entered the 2021 classic as defending champion, and for much of the tournament looked to be en route to defending his title. But an unlucky stretch on the back nine saw the lead go to Jude, who was able to play consistent despite three back-nine bogeys himself. Duncan finished tied for second at even par with Wyoming County native Brett Laxton.

Landon Perry and Shady Spring junior-to-be Tanner Vest tied for fourth at +2, while several area golfers won their respective flights; Mercer County native Carson Proffitt was winner of the first flight, Greenbrier director of golf course maintenance Kelly Shumate won the second flight, and Fayette County native and coach David Gorby won the third flight.

