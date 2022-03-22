Danese man behind bars after alleged domestic battery, strangulation

DANESE, WV (WOAY) – A man is facing strangulation and domestic battery charges after an alleged incident in Fayette County.

Last night, deputies responded to an alleged physical domestic battery altercation. They were met outside by a victim, whose neck was visibly red. She told police that she had been choked.

When deputies tried to make contact with the accused man, he fled from deputies before being caught.

Kenneth Spade, 52, of Danese, is arrested for alleged felony strangulation, as well as misdemeanor battery and obstruction.

