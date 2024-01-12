Damaging Winds Unfolding; Second Gust Burst Early Saturday

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Peak gusts have reached 55-63 mph with more gusty winds expected through Saturday morning.

HIGH WIND TIMELINE

5-7 PM TONIGHT: Gusts hitting 50-60 mph with more trees and powerlines coming down and more power outages.

7 PM FRIDAY – 4 AM SATURDAY: Gusts tapering down to 30 mph (the lull in the wind event)

4-9 AM SATURDAY: Gusts ramping up to 45 mph with a frontal passage. More outages and damage expected. Wind chills dropping into the teens

9 AM-NOON: Gusts dropping to 35 mph.

NOON-6 PM SATURDAY: Gusts reaching to 30 mph

Early next week: Low pressure will trigger a widespread light, dry snow that will accumulate on all surfaces. 1-2 inches of accumulation appear likely late Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr., Day) into Tuesday morning.

Wind damage sweeps across southern West Virginia:

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s Latest Forecast:

