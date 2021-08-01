Curt Hawkins on what fans can expect at the “Bash in Beckley”

WOAY – On August 7, All-Star Wrestling will make its way to the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center for the “Bash in Beckley.”

As part of the event, ASW will hold a memorial battle royal to honor late Woodrow Wilson high schooler Dwayne Richardson Jr.

Former WWE superstars schedule to appear include Jerry “The King” Lawler, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

The WOAY sports team spoke with Hawkins (now wrestling as Brian Meyers) ahead of the event. Check out a portion of the interview above!

