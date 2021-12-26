Crews still working to put out Christmas tire fire in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Crews are still working to put out a fire that started early Christmas Day.

The blaze started at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Gilboa along Rt. 39 Saturday around 5 a.m.

All of the Nicholas County Volunteer Fire Departments, along with some from Fayette County, have been on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Crews say the fire is contained, but still burning. They expect it to continue burning through the 80 foot-thick tires for several days.

There are no reported injuries and still no word on what caused it.

