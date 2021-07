FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Multiple crews are at the scene of a motorcycle accident in Fayetteville.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:35 p.m. to the accident at Fayette County Park Rd.

One person was involved in the accident. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, Jan Care and Health Net are all at the scene.

Stick with us here at WOAY as details emerge.

Related