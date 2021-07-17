UPDATE: Route-19 clear following four car accident near Fayetteville Wal Mart

UDPATE (7/17 @ 8:32 P.M.) – All lanes are cleared on Route-19 following a four car MVA at the Wal Mart intersection.

The Fayetteville Fire Department, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Jan Care were all on scene.

Dispatchers say there are no confirmed injuries.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Crews are responding to a four car MVA at the Wal Mart intersection in Fayetteville.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:25 p.m. The Fayetteville Fire Department is heading to the scene.

There are no known injuries at this time. Traffic is expected to be backed up until the scene is secured.

Stick with WOAY for more details as they emerge.

